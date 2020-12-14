A file photo of the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, addressing reporters at a PTF briefing in Abuja on July 27, 2020.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, and his wife have gone into isolation after some members of their household tested positive for COVID-19.

Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

Although he did not specify who the infected persons are, he noted that their health status was confirmed on Saturday evening after the results of the tests carried out on their samples collected were received.

The SGF, however, stated that they were asymptomatic and have been isolated at one of the government’s treatment centres where they were receiving care.

He added that he took the test along with his wife and the results came back negative but would remain in self-isolation according to protocols by the health authorities.

Mustapha sought the prayers of Nigerians for his family and urged them to be mindful that the nation was already witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases across many states.

Read the full statement of the SGF below: