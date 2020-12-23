Following allegations that Dauda Kahutu aka Rarara, a popular Kano-based singer notorious for singing campaign songs for President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC politicians, eloped with another man’s wife and featured her in a music video, an Upper Sharia Court has called for investigations.

The Shariah Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday ordered the Divisional Police Office of Kwali Quarters to investigate claims that Rarara featured the married woman, Maryam Muhammed, in his music video without the consent of her husband.

This development came after the woman’s husband, Abdulkadir Inuwa, had filed a suit before the court alleging that the singer eloped with his wife and featured her in a recent music video, titled, ‘Jihata, Jihata ce,’ The Punch reported.

Mr Inuwa told the court that his wife whom he lawfully married over five months ago went missing for about five months only to appear in a music video with the singer.

He said, “There was no quarrel between us. I only woke up one day and suddenly found her missing. Later, I saw her on Youtube singing and dancing with the singer (Rarara) and when I went to her family, they also told me they didn’t know her whereabouts.”

He, therefore, sought redress from the court, saying the act violated his fundamental rights as a husband.

Counsel to Rarara, Muhammad Bello, had earlier told the court that the musician knew nothing about the married woman and that his producer was tasked with hiring and paying dancers. He urged the judge to dismiss the case.

However, the presiding Sharia Judge, Ibrahim Yola, overruled the appeal, directing that the woman, Maryam, and the singer’s producer, Abubakar Maishada, be investigated for the roles they played in the matter.

Yola moved to adjourn the matter till February 2, 2021.

