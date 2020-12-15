Sharon Osbourne | Image: Sky News

American-British TV personality Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 68-year-old is currently a host on the CBS daytime chat show “The Talk” and said on Monday she would return home after a brief hospital stay.

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” Osbourne wrote on her Twitter page.

“After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone, please stay safe and healthy.”

Co-host Carrie Ann Inaba said last week that she had tested positive for the virus.

Osbourne will self-isolate away from her husband, rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, who she said had tested negative. Osbourne and her family appeared in the early noughties reality show “The Osbournes”, documenting their turbulent domestic lives.

Ozzy was known for his raucous antics onstage, most famously when he ate a bat.

But in an interview with GQ last month, the 72-year-old said his health conditions including emphysema, make him especially vulnerable to Covid-19.

Osbourne previously revealed that her granddaughter tested positive in September.