By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Senator Shehu Sani has sought the support of the Federal Government for the victims of the 2014 church bomb blasts in Kaduna.

Some of the victims were maimed, others with permanent injury due to terror attacks.

Sani said victims of such violent conflicts, and armed bandits should be in the custody of government for the rest of their lives.

The Senator, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial zone in the 8th Senate, spoke at a meeting with the victims of Kaduna church bomb blasts, at the weekend.

Shehu Sani who personally organized the meeting with the victims of 2014 bombs blast, sympathized with them including the blind victims of ST. Monica Catholic Church Malali, Kaduna.

He said such victims of terrorisms should be considered as those who died in serving their country.

He recalled that 80 percent of primary Schools in kaduna in the 60s were established by churches in which Catholic Church was a major player, adding that as a beneficiary, those schools were not only built for Christians but also for Muslims.

He said it has been in his mind to visit the church since the bombs blast incident, and expressed happiness that Catholic Church had played important role in the lives of those of them who were born and brought up in Kaduna state even in the area of health care.

“I remember when I was in office as Senator; I have to install solar power system in St Gerard Catholic hospital in Kaduna because of the gestures”.

He said even though he couldn’t made it during his time in office as Senator, he however decided to make the visit now as a beneficiary of church on “this visitation day of Christmas, as a payback time.”

For the victims, Sani said the eyes and other parts of the body lost to the terrorists bomb blasts, singled them out, even in years after, that they’ve paid their prize as an obedient and responsible citizens who were serving their faith, the same way Jesus Christ was persecuted and even killed.

He described the incidence as unfortunate, saying that those targeting churches and its members were also doing it to other faiths.

“No violent attack on people could force them to convert from their religion except those who’ve no faith,” he said.

He said that attack on Churches was an attack on ones faith, rights to live and peaceful existence, adding that as beneficiary, he has seen himself as member of the Catholic church family.

The St. Monica Catholic parish church Priest, Rev father Charles Jakus ,said on the occasion that the church thanked Senator Sani for the visit, for sake of the victims of the bomb blasts that took place about 8 years ago.

The Priest and his church leaders said they have been following Senator Shehu Sani many years back and his humanitarian activities across religious boundaries throughout the state.

They said the church has been spending on some of the 4 victims of church who lost one eye each to the blast and others, adding that the parish also has over 100 widows including Muslims that it catered for.

Vanguard News Nigeria