The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) has reacted to a documentary by Dutch TV that indicted its staff in pipeline vandalism for personal gains. According to the oil giant, the investigation lacks evidence.

The Street Journal on Thursday reported that a Dutch TV documentary produced in collaboration with an environmental rights group, Milieudefensie, alleged that staff of SPDC benefit from vandalism of assets.

In reaction to the development, Mr Bamidele Odugbesan, SPDC’s Media Relations Manager told NAN that that non of its staff was involved in vandalism, adding that if there is any evidence, the oil firm would investigate it.

“SPDC does not have any formal report of named SPDC staff members or contractors involved in pipeline vandalism or crude oil theft.

“SPDC, like other Shell companies globally, investigates all credible reports it receives of misconduct or unethical behaviour and takes robust action where evidence exists,” Odugbesan said.

The spokesperson explained that SPDC had multiple ways the public could report allegations of wrongdoing by anyone working for SPDC, including a telephone helpline available round the clock and a dedicated email address.

According to him, as part of measures adopted to discourage host communities from tampering with SPDC assets in their communities, clean up jobs are not given to community contractors if the leak was traced to sabotage.

Shell, according to the spokesperson, has a policy of not paying compensation for spills found to have resulted from sabotage activities.

“All spills are assessed by a government-led joint investigation team.

“Where sabotage is established, the clean-up contract is not awarded to contractors from the host community to ensure that possible accomplices do not benefit from such activities.

“SPDC cleans up and remediates areas impacted by spills that come from its operations, irrespective of the cause of the spill,” Odugbesan said.

He therefore urged the public to diregard the Dutch TV interview since no evidence was tendered before the oil company.

