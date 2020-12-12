



The management of Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Sheraton Abuja Hotel has announced that both hotels will deliver a memorable Christmas experience this season to end 2020 on a magical note.

The Cluster General Manager Rex A.G Nijhof explains, “2020 has been a difficult year and our Sheraton hotels in Nigeria want to spread Christmas cheer from discounted room rate offers to culinary delights there will be something for everyone.”

At Sheraton Hotel Lagos, the organisation set the tone for the festive season with a Christmas lighting cocktail, which saw the hotel’s dazzling decorations come to life with our loyal Marriott Bonvoy members connecting and enjoying bite size selections from our Christmas menu and sampling our delicious cakes with the intent to order later.

Going forward, Loyal Customers and Patrons will enjoy our discounted room rates from the Dec 1 till Jan 17, 2021, from as low as NGN56,000. This special rate will include buffet breakfast for 2 adults, welcome drink on arrival and more.

Also, Christmas meals will start off with a special breakfast on Christmas Day from 06:00am-10:30pm, a spectacular Christmas day gala buffet lunch on the same day from 1pm-5pm with rates inclusive of select non-alcoholic beverages. A scrumptious Christmas day dinner will lend more merriment to the day from 7pm –10:30pm.

Boxing Day will open to breakfast from 06:00am – 10:30am, while Boxing Day lunch on the same day will be available from 12:00noon-4pm and dinner from 7pm- 10:30pm.

To usher in the New Year with family and loved ones, a New Year’s Eve gala buffet dinner will be offered on December 31 from 7pm- 12:30am and prices will be inclusive of select non-alcoholic beverages all with a glass of champagne at 12midnight to light up the New Year.

On New Year’s day, guests will enjoy the first breakfast of 2021 from 06:00am while New Year ’s Day lunch will be available from 12:00noon with a live band at the Hotel’s the Pumpkin leaf restaurant. New Year day dinner will be set from 7:00pm.

The Hotel will offer traditional Christmas cakes on sale at festive prices from N6,800 to be enjoyed with friends, family and loved ones throughout the season of cheer.

In the spirit of Yuletide cheer, Sheraton Lagos Hotel will team up with a local orphanage to bring three days of spirit lifting Christmas caroling for 23, 24 and 25 December 2020.

For those Visiting Abuja, at Sheraton Abuja Hotel will reinforce the excitement of the season with special packages. Patrons are encouraged to book stays from Dec 18 – Jan 11, 2021.

“Our special room rate offers starts from NGN44,999 a night and includes family packages as well with free Buffet Breakfast, 0-6yrs kid’s meals, free access to our recreational facilities, free WIFI and more (T&C’s apply). 2 adults once you book on our website www.sheratonabuja.com with the cluster code XCX,” he said.

Meanwhile, all patrons coming over Christmas to dine will savour the hotel’s hearty Christmas day lunch at the Papillon Restaurant for just N13,000 per person inclusive of a refreshing bottle of water and an energising bottle of soft drink (T&C’s apply), while New Year’s day lunch will be available for just N13,000 per person as well inclusive of a refreshing bottle of water and an energizing bottle of soft drink ( T&C’s apply). Luigi’s Italian Restaurant will be open and will offer your favorite pasta’s, pizza’s and a whole selection of delicious gourmet meals.

The excitement of the season will be felt by kids who will enjoy illuminating ambience, Kiddies Christmas vile at the lobby, which is open for December birthday celebrants and lots of tasty kid’s favorites at great prices and a delightful Christmas Ginger bread house at the lobby.

“We encourage all to come through our doors and revitalise themselves through our illuminating Christmas because we are sure that it will be a very merry Christmas for all. At Sheraton, the world comes together and infuses the energy of our guests coming into our spaces,” he said.