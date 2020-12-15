Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum (right) and Senator Kashim Shettima during the presentation of sewing machines and other trade kits to internally displaced women in Maiduguri…yesterday.



Senator Kashim Shettima (Borno Central) has empowered 1,000 youths and women in the state with machines and other trade kits.

The beneficiaries were drawn from his senatorial district, comprising eight councils.

According to the former governor, the over 4,000 empowerment tools for sewing, knitting and shoe-making are for women in Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

He, however, noted that education is the greatest game-changer in any developing society.

While distributing the kits yesterday in Maiduguri, Governor Babagana Zulum said: “This is the largest empowerment donation that has been procured by Shettima to the people of Borno.”

“I urge the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the kits donated by my predecessor.”

