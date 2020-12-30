The year 2020 came with both the good and bad wrapped together. The bad side of the year came with the coronavirus pandemic, the dwindling economy, loss of jobs, the negative aftermath of the #EndSARS protest and of course, the death of Very Important Personalities (VIPs) in Nigeria. This piece is a compilation of some the VIPs Nigeria lost and whose memories remain fresh in the hearts of many.

Major General Olubunmi Irefin: The death of Major General Olubunmi Irefin, the General Officer Commanding 6 Battalion, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on December 10, 2020, came as a rude shock to Nigerians and the Nigerian Army. Prior to his death, Major-General Irefin was a participant at the army’s 2020 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference in Abuja until he took ill and was found to have tested positive for COVID-19. He was receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital in Gwagwalada when he died. His death generated controversy as his kinsmen alleged that he died from another cause other than COVID-19. But the Nigerian Army debunked this, chronicling the sequence of events leading to his death. Following his death, the conference was aborted and all attendees and family members were advised to embark on a week-long period of self-isolation. A week later, 18 army generals were confirmed positive for the virus.

Sam Nda-Isaiah: The Publisher of The Leadership Newspaper, died on December 11, 2020, after a brief illness which many attributed to COVID-19, at the age of 58. His death surprised many as the pharmacist turned newspaper publisher had attended a meeting of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria in Lagos the same week he died.

Abba Kyari: Abba Kyari, best described as President Muhammadu Buhari’s right-hand man and Chief of Staff, died on Friday, April 17, 2020, after succumbing to complications from the novel coronavirus. He died at the age of 67 at the First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos. Kyari had travelled to Germany in early March with a delegation of other Nigerian officials for meetings with Siemens AG and upon his return to Nigeria, he was diagnosed as having contracted the new coronavirus.



Tolulope Arotile: Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot died on July 14, 2020, at the age of 23. The Nigerian Air Force, in a statement, said she died as a result of head injuries sustained from a road accident at its base in Kaduna. Not long after her passing, there were rumours that Arotile was deliberately murdered and many Nigerians including members of her family called for investigations. In a rebuttal, the Air Force said Ms Arotile was killed by her friend who mistakenly hit her with his vehicle. Flying Officer Arotile’s death came as a rude shock to the Nigeria Military and Nigerians as she battled bandits in both Niger and Zamfara States during her short but impactful life.

Chief Harry Akande: The renowned business tycoon and the Agba Oye of Ibadanland, Oyo State Chief Harry Akande, died on December 5, 2020. Chief Akande once vied for the country’s presidency on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). While his family, in its statement, kept mute about the illness that led to his death, many sources alleged that he succumbed to complications from Covid-19. Chief Harry Akande was an astute businessman of international repute, whose legacy and influence cut across continents.

Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi: Abiola Ajimobi, a former Nigerian senator and two-term governor of Oyo State, died on June 25, 2020. Ajimobi died at the age of 70 after spending weeks in intensive care for coronavirus complications. ‘Constituted Authority,’ as he was fondly called, was first hospitalised in early June after contracting the deadly virus. His death generated controversies within the political space in Oyo, with his wife accusing the current governor, Seyi Makinde of ignoring her family and going as far as declining their request to use a land at Agodi GRA for his interment. The governor, in reaction to the allegations, said the land in question was under litigation and as such, could not be used for any purpose until the court rules on the rightful owner of the land, either Ajimobi or the state government.





Oba Israel Adeusi: The death of Oba Israel Adeusi, a first-class monarch and traditional ruler of Olufon of Ifon, in Ondo State was one too many. The monarch was shot by unknown gunmen along Benin-Owo-Akure highway at Elegbeka, Ose Local Government while returning to Ifon from Akure, where he had attended a meeting before running into the gunmen who laid ambush on the highway. The bandits opened fire on the vehicle conveying the monarch, on sighting the vehicle. Oba Adeusi’s death came as a loss to his Kingdom and Ondo State at large.

Dr. Isa Pantami’s Daughter: Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, lost his 13-year-old daughter, Aishah Isa Ali, to the cold hands of death on November 23, 2020. The cause of her death, however, was not made known.





Amaka Ndoma-Egba: Amaka, the wife of Senator Victor Ndoma Egba died on the 20th of November 2020, in a ghastly motor crash. The crash involved a truck, a commercial Toyota Avensis bus, a Honda car and a Toyota Coaster bus belonging to the Sports Centre of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA). Ndoma-Egba was said to have perished along with six others in the fatal accident that occurred near a military checkpoint along Ore-Okitipupa Road in Odigbo Council. It was gathered that Mrs Ndoma-Egba was travelling in the Toyota Coaster Bus heading for a burial ceremony in Igbokoda when the accident occurred.

Ambassador Sylvanus Nsofor: Ambassador Sylvanus Nsofor, Nigeria’s envoy to the United States and retired justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, died on December 11, 2020, at the age of 85. President Muhammadu Buhari who confirmed his death in a statement expressed heartfelt commiserations with the family, friends and associates of Nigeria’s Out-going Ambassador to the United States.

Prince Buruji Kashamu: Prince Buruji Kashamu, a former Senator representing Ogun East died on August 8, 2020, after suffering from COVID-19 complications at the age of 62. Several political bigwigs commiserated with his family over his death, including former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, who attacked Kashamu’s personality in his tribute.

Mallam Isa Funtua: Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, the popular Newspaper patron and influential media leader, died on July 20, 2020, in Abuja while undergoing a routine medical check-up at the age of 78. Funtua was the Founder of Bulet International Nigeria Limited (the largest wholly-owned indigenous construction company) which built most of the iconic public buildings in Abuja. Until his death, he was a staunch ally of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chief Bode Akindele: Chief Bode Akindele, a foremost industrialist and Parakoyi of Ibadanland died on June 29, 2020, at the age of 86. Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde described the death of Chief Akindele as a great loss to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“I remember that only a few months ago when the state put out calls for support towards the Oyo State COVID-19 Endowment Fund, Baba Akindele was one of the elders who responded by donating N25 million to the state. It is sad that we lost such a noble elder and philanthropist at such a moment as this,” Makinde had said in a statement.

Mrs Folasade Diya: Mrs Folasade, the second wife to former Chief of General Staff and de-factor Military Vice President, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya, succumbed to COVID-19 complications on May 18, 2020, at the age of 66. Until her death, Folashade dedicated her life to the emancipation of humanity and service of the Almighty God. She was looking forward to her 66th birthday celebration on May 23, 2020 but she took ill and was taken to the hospital, where she took her last breath on Monday, May 18.

Femi Odekunle: Femi Odekunle, Nigeria’s first Professor of Criminology and a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), died on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, while receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the Specialist Hospital in Gwawalada. His death came after the Chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed that the government lost a good friend at about 6:30 pm.

