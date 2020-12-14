Australian singer Sia accuse Shia LaBeouf of conning her into an “adulterous relationship” | Image: MICHAEL TRAN/GETTY IMAGES

Sia has accused American actor Shia LaBeouf of hurting her emotionally as she throws her weight behind his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.

The Australian singer, 44, revealed on Sunday that LaBeouf, who she called a “pathological liar”, conned her into an “adulterous relationship”.

This is coming after British singer Twigs, 32, earlier accused the Transformers actor, 34, of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, The New York Times reported, citing a lawsuit.

Sia, in a tweet wrote that she believe that LaBeouf is very sick: “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. “I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Shia LaBeouf attends the premiere of Amazon Studios “Honey Boy” at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on November 05, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

It was not known that Sia and LaBeouf had ever dated, or when exactly they were in a relationship. LaBeouf appeared in her 2015 music video alongside dancer Maddie Ziegler. At the time, Sia was married to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang. The couple revealed their separation in December 2016 following their nuptials in 2014.

In a follow-up tweet, she expressed her support for FKA Twigs, writing: “This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Friday, alleging LaBeouf knowingly gave her an STD and abused her – both emotionally and physically – during their brief relationship in 2019.

In one incident detailed in the lawsuit, just after Valentine’s day in 2019, the actor was allegedly speeding in Los Angeles when they were returning from a trip to the desert. He removed his seat belt and threatened to crash the car unless she professed her love for him, the lawsuit says.

LaBeouf stopped at a gas station after Twigs begged him to stop and let her out. When she removed her bags from the trunk, LaBeouf allegedly threw her against the car, screamed in her face and then forced her to get back in the vehicle.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs are spotted on the Seine river on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Melodie Jeng//GC Images)

In a statement to the New York Times, LaBeouf said many of the allegations “are not true” but he isn’t in a position to “defend any of my actions”. He blamed his alcoholism and PTSD.

“I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking,” he said.

“It has always been easy for me to accept responsibility when my behaviour reflects poorly on myself, but it’s much harder to accept the knowledge that I may have caused great pain to others. I can’t rewrite history. I can only accept it and work to be better in the future. I write this as a sober member of a twelve-step program and in therapy for my many failings.

“I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”