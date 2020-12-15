Indian player, Saboo Siddharth, has won the Ikoyi Club Chairman’s Cup competition. The event featured 28 players in various categories of the game.



Speaking after his victory, Siddharth said winning the championship after a long COVID-19 induced break has given him confidence to continue improving his skills on the sport.

Earlier, chairman of Ikoyi Club Badminton Section, Kassim Abdulrahman, had revealed that the yearly Chairman’s Cup Badminton Championship, organised to offer members of the club opportunity to test the standard of their skills, has succeeded in imbibing the sprit of sportsmanship among the players.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, which affected sports in the country this year, did not allow Ikoyi Club Badminton Section to organise many tournaments, as we always do. The club’s management decided to end the year’s activities with the Chairman’s Cup to give our members, who have not been engaged in competitive sports situations this year, opportunity to hone their skills.

“The event was successful as all the players in the event worked hard to outshine their opponents. Next year, more activities will be organised for our members to expose them to international standard of badminton,” he said.

At the event, prizes were awarded to the participants, just as some members won various items through a raffle draw conducted as part of the closing ceremony.

