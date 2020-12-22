Daily News

SIM registration: FG extends deadline for NIN by 6 weeks

By
0
sim-registration:-fg-extends-deadline-for-nin-by-6-weeks
Views: Visits 0

NIMC adopts PPP in delivery of data captureBy Emmanuel Elebeke, Juliet Umeh

The Federal  Government, yesterday,  extended the synchronisation  of SIM cards with the National Identity Number, NIN, to January and February 2021 for different categories of subscribers respectively.

A statement  by the National Task Force on NIN and SIM registration, indicated that the Federal Government approved three weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020 to  January 19, 2021.

It also extended by six  weeks for subscribers without NIN from  December 30, 2020 to February 9, 2021. The extension, according to the Task Force was to save  Nigerians from the hassle of the earlier time frame.

The National Identity Management Commission NIMC, on its part assured that provisions had been put in place to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.

READ ALSO: NIN Registration: Crowd storms NIMC office in Lagos as system collapses

The statement  said, “The National Task Force on NIN and SIM Registration met today  (yesterday). Resolutions reached at the meeting include: that FG has approved three weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020 to January 19; extended by six weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020 to February 9, 2021.

“NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols,  particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.

“The President appreciates Nigerians for their patience and commitment to update their Identities.

The Federal Government also thanks all stakeholders for their compliance with the directives.   President has also commended the efforts of the Task Force and urged all stakeholders to take advantage of the extension to link their SIM card with their NIN and USSD and verification charges remain suspended during these extensions.”

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa  Ibrahim (Pantami) with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman-NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Digitalised C of O kicks off in Lagos next year

Previous article

Artec Practice gets NIS award

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News