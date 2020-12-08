JoAnn Marie Slater | Source- Fulton Co Jail

Chicago-based R&B singer Ann Marie ((née Joann Marie Slater)) has been arrested in connection to a Buckhead hotel shooting in Atlanta.

The 25-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She was booked into jail on December 2 according to Fulton Country records.

It is gathered that the police officer who responded to the fired shots found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 24-year-old victim was somewhat responsive and responded to questions before he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

According to the police report, a woman at the scene, later identified as singer and songwriter, Ann Marie, allegedly told an officer that “a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim.”

The singer was reportedly very distraught and kept asking officers if the victim was going to be okay.

The arriving officer wrote in the police report that Ann Marie was screaming hysterically, and she had to be removed from the hotel room where the shooting happened.

The “Secret” singer told police that she and the victim had grown up together and were visiting from Chicago.

Best known for her 2018 song “Secret,” which spent four weeks on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart in 2019, peaking at No. 22.

She has released albums Ann Marie, Unf—witable, Tripolar, Tripolar 2 and Pretty Psycho, and an EP, Misunderstood.