Brocarde

“Love Me ‘Til I’m Beautiful” crooner has revealed that she was left “physically sex” after a fan shared photos of a “terrifying” sex doll replica made that looks just like her complete with hair and makeup.

The British singer disclosed that the fan claims to have sex with the doll and even dressed the sex toy in a black, revealing dress purchased from Brocarde’s fashion line.

The 37-year-old from London says she gets “a lot of bondage requests” but this left her “disgusted.”

She said:

“This one guy told me he’d made a Brocarde sex doll that has my hair and watching eyeliner. “He told me he had bought one of the dressers I designed for it to wear. That was terrifying. I was so shocked and disturbed to see the doll picture, it made me feel physically sick. “It felt really violating, and the ramifications of it – like someone pretending to have sex with me – were really upsetting. “He said: ‘I love f***ing my Brocarde doll’ and then sent those photos.

Singer Brocarde shared the “terrifying” picture of a sex robot sent to her by a social media follower (Image: Brocarde.com/Jam Press)

She went on to reveal that she blocked him immediately as there was no way she would entertain a conversation with “a man like that.”

She adds that she “hates creepy messages” but she was especially shocked by someone creating a sex doll that looks like her.

Brocarde said:

“Nobody needs to see a homemade sex doll of themselves. “Men will often try to dress me up like a doll by suggesting what I should wear and how I should behave, they aren’t the type of men I’d ever date but there’s certainly a lot of them asking. “I get a lot of bondage and extreme requests. “I’ve also had men asking for a lock of my hair as a keepsake and wanting me to record personal messages for them so they can hear my voice.”

This is not the only odd thing Brocarde has to deal with as she also revealed that she got a request from a man saying he wanted to “kidnap” her.

She added:

“This one guy had a list of special requests, the first being that he wanted to kidnap and tie me up. I didn’t stick around to what else was on his list.”

The singer believes her career is “killing” her love life because men cannot separate her from the artist.