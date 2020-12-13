Our Reporter

Versatile and prolific US-based Nigerian singer, Olusegun Femi Adeyemo, better known as NotFemii dropped a new single titled “Nobody” on Friday, December 11, 2020 off his coming EP titled “Nothing But Love” set to be released next Friday, December 18, 2020.

The single “Nobody” was produced by Auxxi and mixed and mastered by Reverb. It is one of the songs that made up the five-track EP dropping next Friday.

With “Nothing” NotFemii tested the waters and it appears it is only warmth and positive reviews that await him.

There hasn’t been much cheery news since the pandemic held the world spreadeagled but NotFemii’s EP “Nothing But Love” may just be what the doctor ordered to lighten up moods as it is loaded with much love.

“This EP is basically reflecting my years and my past experiences with women and how I was feeling at that time. The title “Nothing But Love” is coined out of my stage name “NotFemii”. “Not” in my name means “Nothing” and “Femi” means love, so the full meaning of “NotFemii” is “Nothing But Love”. All the songs on the Project are love songs so it only made more sense to give it that name,” says the singer NotFemii is a Afrobeat and Contemporary R&B singer crafted with musical sagacity and cutting edge of the likes of Kizz Daniel, Joeboy and Adekunle Gold.

NotFemii is presently an undergraduate of Morgan State University, Maryland, USA. He is uncannily blessed with the ability to play any song on almost any musical instruments as long as he hears it.

According to him, he started music when he was just 8 in primary school. Even at that time he could play various musical instruments. But professionally, music started for him in 2017.

His first single titled “Uncomfortable” was produced by him. The beat for the song, as he said, was produced in his room and sent to friends for mixing and mastering. And when the song dropped family and friends knew a star was born.

The first single was originally released in 2018 but refixed and eventually released on March 20, 2019.

He followed up the good work with another single “Wanting More” on December 25, 2019 and his third single, “Angie” featuring Dremo dropped April 17, 2020. It was mixed and mastered by Reverb.

His soon-to-be released EP “Nothing But Love” will be his first body of work.