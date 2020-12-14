Omah Lay in court

Nigerian singers Stanley Omah Didia better known as Omah Lay and Temilade Openiyi professionally known as Tems have been arraigned before the Makindye Division court in Kampala for flouting COVID-19 guidelines in Uganda.

The duo was arrested in Uganda by Katwe Police after performing at a concert in the country. They were arrested alongside the manager of the venue one Dungu Ivan and the Events manager Prim Kasana.

Confirming the arrest, Luk Owoyesigyire, the Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police in a statement released on Twitter, wrote;

“Nigerian Artist Omah lay has been arrested by Katwe police , the manager of the venue one Dungu Ivan and the Events manager Prim Kasana are also in custody. More details to follow. “Temilade Openiyi Aka Ms Tems (Artist) also been arrested with her manager Muyiwa Awomiyi.”

Tems in court

According to the Ugandan news outlet, The Independent, the organizers of the event disguised the show as a lunch and dinner event but later on, at night started inviting artists to perform.

The concert took place on Saturday after the singer and organizers were warned from performing at the concert.

The concert contravenes President Museveni’s directives on social gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The president placed a ban on all music concerts, closed down bars, banned fans at all sporting events and reduced the number of people who could attend church services.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 461 new confirmed coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 27,532.

In an update earlier this morning on his Twitter page, Omah Lay had assured fans that things would be sorted out soon. The 23-year-old wrote;