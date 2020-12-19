By Ayo Onikoyi

A single mother of two and one of the last 14 contestants on the just concluded MTN Y’ello Star music reality TV show , Precious Freeborn from Bayelsa State has won a scholarship to Berklee College of Music alongside 13 others.

For the last six weeks, contestants on the MTN Y’ello Star music reality TV show have thrilled the audience to top-notch entertainment at the weekly performance shows. One of such contestants is Precious Freeborn.

She first impressed the judges during her audition with a captivating performance of Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” and went on to hold the attention of the viewing audience throughout her time on the show. The 33 year-old Bayelsa indigene, auditioned for MTN Y’ello Star following encouragement from her family and friends. She’s passionate about music, food, her children and travelling. Before the show, she earned a living from cooking and singing gigs.

Despite making it to the grand finale alongside five other contestants, she was unable to clinch a spot as one of the top five finalists on the debut season of MTN Y’ello Star.

As the closing gala progressed, the 14 finalists were presented with their certificates from the Berklee College of Music and Henley Business School following rigorous training sessions in the Y’ello Star Hub. This was a proud moment for Freeborn who was a primary school dropout. The world watched in joyous anticipation as she walked to the stage to receive her first formal certificate of learning.

In line with the capacity building and youth empowerment objective of the MTN Y’ello Star, Freeborn received a scholarship along with the top finalists to the Berklee College of Music 2021 Summer programme in the USA. While receiving her scholarship, Freeborn said “I am elated and cannot believe I got the Berklee scholarship. This is a dream come true. It has taught me to never be scared to dream big because dreams do come true”.

From quitting formal education in primary school to becoming an alumnus of the prestigious Berklee College of Music alongside globally acclaimed artistes such Nicki Minaj, Tiwa Savage, Charlie Puth and John Mayer among others, the MTN Y’ello Star project has definitely been a life-changing experience for Freeborn.

Speaking on the premier season of MTN Y’ello Star, Richard Iweanoge, General Manager, Brand and Communications, MTN Nigeria said: “the MTN Y’ello Star project is one we are deeply passionate about, it goes beyond the gala shows Nigerians have come to love over the past few weeks.

It is an empowerment initiative, these contestants have been empowered with training from the faculty of the prestigious Berklee College of Music and the Henley Business School. The top six contestants will go ahead to Berklee in the summer of 2021, We are eager to see their careers take flight.”

Vanguard News Nigeria