a map of Kwara State.

At least six persons have been killed and 30 buildings burnt following a fire incident involving a petrol tanker in Jebba, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a petrol tanker travelling through the ancient town lost control and spilled its contents as it rammed into residential buildings.

The accident resulted in an explosion that burnt down at least 30 houses and shops, killing up to six persons.

The State Fire Service in a swift response however brought the fire under control.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in a statement signed by his Chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye has commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and properties in the fire incident.

He described the development as devastating and sad.