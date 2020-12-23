At least six people were killed and 30 houses destroyed in an inferno caused by a petrol tanker on Wednesday.

The tanker explosion, which occurred at Gaika area of Jebba, a town in Kwara State, also left many people injured. Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) eventually took the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Hakeem Adekunle, the spokesperson of the fire service in the state, the agency was able to stop the fire from escalating to other parts of the town.

“On getting to the incident, we fully engaged and firstly curbed the further spreading of the fire to the others remaining buildings in the town. And later on, we furthered to the cooling of the affected buildings before we were able to overcome the whole inferno.”

Both the governor and the speaker of the state’s House of Assembly have sympathised with the victims.

“I am saddened by the unfortunate incident that claimed several lives and render scores homeless, it is indeed a black day for us.

“We mourn with the good people of Jebba and condole with the Oba of Jebba and the affected families. Our prayers and thoughts are with them in this trying time”, Speaker Danladi Salihu said through his aide, Ibrahim Sheriff.

The lawmaker prayed for repose of the souls lost to the incident and speedy recovery for those injured, assuring that the legislature will work with the executive to ensure victims get support.

Also, in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor expressed sadness at the development especially with the loss of lives and millions of naira worth of properties and farmlands.

“He sends his heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He urges them to take heart and remain calm as believers,” Mr Ajakaye said.

He said the governor has also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to quickly move in to determine the material loss.

The Kwara incident is the second tanker explosion this week across Nigeria. PREMIUM TIMES reported how a tanker exploded at Otedola Bridge in Lagos State on Sunday.