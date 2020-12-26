By Adamu Suleiman, Sokoto

At least six persons were killed and property worth over N1.1bn were lost to 465 fire incidents between January 2020 to date in Sokoto State.

The State Director, Department of Fire Service , Mr Sani Muhammad Budah, disclosed this to reporters in Sokoto.

Budah said no fewer than 261 lives were saved in the multiple incidences recorded within the year under review.

However, the Director while comparing the total number of incidences within the year under review with the preceding year, said ” we recorded 519 fire incidences in 2019 which is significantly higher than 465 recorded in the outgoing year. It is quite a reduction, “he said.

He attributed the outbreaks to negligence and carelessness of households and the general public in the state.

Budah cautioned against non-adherence to safety measures and guidelines especially during harmattan seasons in which residents were more vulnerable due to indiscriminate bush burning, use of candles and firewood for cooking at home and food selling points.

On the department’s firefighting equipment, Budah said it had no fewer than 17 functional fire fighting vehicles for its operations across various points.

Accordingly, he commended the efforts of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for providing additional 10 vehicles which made the total of 17 .