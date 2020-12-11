By Chinyere Okoroafor

Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba is one of the oldest faces in modern Nigerian music. He has been active long before many of the young singers in the country came on board.

2Face Idibia started his solo musical career in 2004.

Before then, he was part of the Plantashun Boiz, a musical band that included Faze and Blackface Naija.

In case you’re looking to download all of 2Baba’s songs since he began his active musical career in 1994, our list will guide you through what you’ll be needing to search for.

Below are 2Baba albums

1. Album: Face 2 Face

Face 2 Face, released 15 May 2004, is the first recorded solo album of 2Face Idibia. It became a major hit in Nigeria, selling over 2 million copies within a short span.

The album quickly spread across Africa and Europe, thanks to the popular hit song “African Queen”.

Here are the songs in 2Face Idibia’s Face 2 Face album:

“Intro”

“Nfana Ibaga” (“No Problem”)

“Ole” (“Thief”) ft. Freestyle

“Right Here”

“Holy” (skit)

“U No Holy Pass”

“African Queen”

“Police” (skit)

“Keep On Rockin’ ” ft. Natives & Lil Seal

“Thank U Lord”

“Odi Ya” ft. Blackface

2. Album: Grass 2 Grace

Grass 2 Grace, released on 8 December 2006, is 2Baba’s 2nd Solo album. It continued in the success of the first album by attracting over a million sales within a few months.

Here are the songs in 2Baba’s Grass 2 Grace album:

“Intro (Skit)”

“One Love”

“No Shaking”

“I Dey Feel Like”

“See Me So”

“Skit (Store)”

“E B Like Say” featuring Soul E

“True Love”

“4 Instance”

“If Love Is A Crime”

“OCHO”

“My Love” featuring VIP (Abdul Hamidu “Lazzy” Ibrahim, Emmanuel “Promzy” Ababio, Joseph Nana “Prodigal” Ofori, Innocent Ujah Idibia)

“Outro Skit”

3. Album: The Unstoppable

The Unstoppable, which was released in 2008, is 2Baba’s 3rd solo album. It became the debut album of his new record label Hypertek Entertainment.

The Unstoppable contains the following songs:

“Intro”

“Enter the Place” (featuring Sound Sultan)

“Take It Back” (featuring cartier)

“Outside”

“Can’t Do without you” (featuring Melissa Briggs)

“Free” (Lil Ehi Idibia)

“Pako”

“So Proud” (Remix) (featuring Chakademus & Pliers)

“Flex” (featuring R. Kelly and Nats)

“Oh Papa”

“Go Down There” (featuring Sway)

“Excuse Me Sister”

“Appreciate It”

“Jungle Don Mature”

“Feeling You”

“I Sing”

“See It Coming” (featuring Wyre)

“Fly”

“Outro”

4. The Unstoppable International Edition (2010)

The Unstoppable International Edition, released on 27 July 2010, is the fourth studio album released by 2baba.

It contains the following songs:

“Rain Drops”

“Be There”

“Take it Back” (featuring Cartier)

“I Sing”

“Free” (featuring Ehi Idibia)

“Enter the Place” (featuring Sound Sultan)

“Implications”

“Emotions”

“Only Me”

“Outside”

“Be There (Remix)” (featuring M.I.)

“Fly”

“Appreciate It”

“Power of Naija” (featuring Cobhams & Omawunmi)

5. Album: Away & Beyond

Away & Beyond, released in 2012, is 2Baba’s 5th studio album.

It contains the following songs:

Higher Healing (feat. Huma Lara)

Omo T’osan

Bother You

Spell Bound

Steady Steady

Dance in the Rain

In Your Eyes

Freedom Is Life

Rainbow

Dance Floor

Keep on Pushing

Ihe Neme

Omo No Dulling

Bad Man, Bad Girl

Chemical Reaction

Omo T’osan (Remix)

Dance Floor (Remix) [feat. Sarkodie & Cabo Snoop]

Rainbow (Remix) (feat. T Pain)

6. Album: The Ascension

The ascension, released on July 21 2014, is 2Baba’s 6th studio album.

It contains the following songs:

“Go” (featuring Machel Montano)

“#Aproko”

“Holiday”

“Can’t Hear You” (featuring Vector)

“The Best I Can Be” (featuring Iceberg Slim and Rocksteady)

“Let Somebody Love You” (featuring Bridget Kelly)

“Kiss Of Life”

“Hate What You Do To Me”

“Confessions” (featuring Rocksteady and Dammy Krane)

“Close To Where You Are”

“International Loving” (featuring Kim Almarcha)

“Boulay Boulay” (featuring Shurwayne Winchester)

“Diaspora Woman” (featuring Fally Ipupa)

“Jeje”

“Lesse Passe” (featuring Sir Victor Uwaifo)

“Ife Dinma” (with Tony One week)

“Not A Surprise”

Singles

The Ascension is the last studio album 2baba released; however, he keeps releasing singles.

Here are his selected singles:

“African Queen”

“See Me So”

“4 Instance”

“Enter the Place” (featuring Sound Sultan)

“Implication”

“Only Me”

“Rainbow”

True Love”

“Vote Not Fight”

“Holy holy”

“Mr Senator”

2face Idibia – “Break The Silence” Ft. Samini, Sound Sultan, Ferre Galo, Machel Montano & Others #BringBackOurGirls

“How e Go Be” (featuring Stanley Enow)

“Gaga Shuffle” (feat. Larry Gaaga)

‘Amaka’ ft. Peruzzi

‘Oyi’

‘Frenemies’

‘Important’

Some of the singles listed above are featured in his studio albums.