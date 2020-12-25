By Samuel Oamen

He died in the early hours of Christmas day from a seizure. He only just concluded directing his new movie on Christmas Eve.

His remains have been deposited at the morgue.

Here are six hings to know about Nollywood producer, Chico Ejiro

1. Chico Ejiro was born Chico Maziakpono in Isoko, Delta, Nigeria. He was a Nigerian movie director, screenwriter, and producer.

2. His enormous body of work was typical of the second generation that started in the 1990s when cheap video-production equipment became available in the country.

3. He owned a production company called Grand Touch Pictures, which is based in Lagos

4. Nicknamed Mr. Prolific, he directed over 80 movies within a 5-year period—each one shot in as little as three days. The exact number of movies he has worked on as either director, producer, or both is unknown, but it ranges in the hundreds as of 2007.

5. Ejiro was married to Joy Ejiro and they have four children. He has two brothers: Zeb Ejiro, the best-known of the new Nigerian cinema auteurs outside of the country, and Peter Red Ejiro, also a movie producer.

6. Ejiro was featured in the 2007 documentary ‘Welcome to Nollywood’, which followed him as he made Family Affair 1 and Family Affair 2.