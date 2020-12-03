Sixteen years today after the passing of the late Jaiye Aboderin, Stella Damasus and her daughter, Isabel Aboderin took to Instagram to remember their late husband and father.

Wearing shirts bearing Aboderin’s pictures, the mother and daughter penned down emotional tributes to the late crooner.

Stella Damasus describes her late husband as the kind of man that cannot be forgotten.

“It’s been 16 years since we lost my hubby JAIYEJEJE ABODERIN. Still feels like yesterday. I wasn’t sure I could bring myself to write this but I need to.

“Our daughters are 21 and 18 now, all grown up. They decided to do something different this year to honor him.

“We all miss him and talk about him daily. Jay is not the kind of man that you forget. I smile each time I remember or talk about him because that’s what he represented to all who knew him.

“He brought joy, happiness, comfort, and support to all. I cry sometimes because I wish he could have spent more time with us. But God knows best.

“Anyone who has lost a spouse will understand what I mean. JAY will never be forgotten. His legacy lives on. No matter where we go or who we become, he will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace Obim. #RIP #jaiyejejeAboderin.” she wrote.

Similarly, Isabel did not mince words while eulogizing her father, stating that she finally understands why God couldn’t wait to take him back to heaven.

“16 years ago today, I lost someone very important to me. At the time, I didn’t fully understand the concept of death and didn’t realize that my father wasn’t coming back from heaven.

“This really affected me in my later years, and every December, it felt like I lost him over again. But in these same years, I heard many more wonderful stories about him and how much he was celebrated, especially after he passed away.

I finally understood why God couldn’t wait to take him up to heaven; because he wasn’t just an extremely amazing human being. He was an angel. So this year, we celebrate the life of my late father. Daddy, you will forever be in our hearts. Rest in perfect peace. #rip #daddy,” Isabel explained.

Stella Damasus is currently happily married to Daniel Ademinokan, her third husband since 2014.