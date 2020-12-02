By Gabriel Olawale

In its bid to offer a holistic eye care services to Nigerians, Skipper Eye-Q Super Speciality Eye Hospital weekend unveiled another centre in Lagos.

Speaking during the inauguration of the facility at Ilupeju area of Lagos, the Medical Director of Skipper Eye-Q Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Dr Temitope Tijani said the vision of the hospital was to address medical tourism as regards eye care.

She boosted that since their launch in Nigeria in 2017, they have successfully treated high-class Nigerians who would have gone abroad for treatment.

“We have in our portfolio, surgery for governors and ministers who took advantage of COVID-19 movement restriction to test our services and they were happy.

Clinical In-charge, Skipper Eye-Q Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Dr. Ranojit Basu said the hospital was known for making holistic care accessible to Nigerians, “Our centre has all the ultra-modern facilities for diagnostic, medical, surgical and optical ophthalmic services with a team of highly qualified and experienced ophthalmologists for providing supreme eye care.

“We offer contact lens services, glaucoma treatment, cataract, oculoplastic, paediatric and retina treatment services. We also provide basic eye care, comprehensive eye care, diabetes eye care, general eye care and tips.”

Vanguard News Nigeria