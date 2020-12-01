An Iranian security official, Ali Shamkhani, has alleged that Israeli authorities used a remote-controlled device to assassinate its chief nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Fakhrizadeh had founded Iran’s military nuclear program in the 2000s.

Shamkhani made the remark at Fakhrizadeh’s funeral, even as the country vowed to revenge and the defence minister pledging to continue the works of the scientist “with more speed and more power.”

Fakhrizadeh led the AMAD program, an Iranian scientific project which started in 1989 and allegedly stopped in 2003 which Israel and the West alleged was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon.

Iran, for over a decade, has suspected that Israel has been planning to kill Iranian nuclear scientists over the last decade. However, Israeli authorities have declined to comment on the accusation.

While Israel insists Iran still maintains the ambition of developing nuclear weapons, the latter maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

With respect to Fakhrizadeh’s killing on Friday, 27 November, authorities had reported that a truck exploded and then gunmen opened fire on the scientist and a bodyguard.

According to Monday’s report by Irans Press TV (English), a weapon recovered from the scene of the attack bore “the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry.” Similarly, another report by the State TV’s Arabic-language channel, Al-Alam, the weapons used were “controlled by satellite.”

The media outlets, however, provided no evidence to support their claims.

Shamkhani told the state TV, “Unfortunately, the operation was a very complicated operation and was carried out by using electronic devices. No individual was present at the site.”

Shamkhani also accused Iranian exile group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq for playing a role in the assassination. The exile group has for been suspected of enabling Israeli operations in Iran.

The scientist’s funeral took place at an outdoor portion of Iran’s Defense Ministry in Tehran, with officials including Revolutionary Guard chief Gen. Hossein Salami, the Guard’s Quds Force leader Gen. Esmail Ghaani, civilian nuclear program chief Ali Akbar Sahei and Intelligence Minister Mamoud Alavi being in attendance.

Social distancing was observed at the funeral due to rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...