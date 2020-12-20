By Sunday Oguntola, Online Editor

It came from nowhere. Almost out of nothing. But it resonated effortlessly. It went on to become the face of a struggle, an agitation spearheaded by a generation desperate to make a loud statement. As the #ENDSARS protest raged on from October 8, 2020, Nigerian youths were in search of a street slogan to define their agitations that started largely peacefully. Soro Soke, a Yoruba expression, which simply means “speak louder”, came along. It came with deeper meanings peculiar to a generation that had been accused of being docile and indifferent to socio-political happenings around them.

It was not a fresh expression really. It’s been out there on the streets used sarcastically to urge a sluggish or uninteresting person to wise up. Producers had used the line in few Yoruba movies to brighten up rather colourless characters. Musicians had even produced singles with the line. But the slogan was yet to manifest fully. It was perhaps waiting for its destined time.

On October 14, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu laboured to appeal to the agitated protesters to give government time to meet their demands. But they would have none of it. Out of nowhere, one of the protesters shouted “Soro Soke Jide.” The protesters had a good laugh.

But an unruffled Sanwo-Olu understood it was a spontaneous act. The following day, he decided to speak in the language of the protesters. He tweeted: “After meetings with the President, IGP, Lagos CP and the NGF today, I will like to sòrò soke about what we are immediately doing in Lagos to build trust, #EndPoliceBrutality and ensure we don’t have to address these issues again.”

The Governor, in using the line, was acknowledging its adoption as official slang of the #ENDSARS protests. The excited youths re-tweeted the Governor despite the boiling anger against government officials, ostensibly glad their generation was getting the much-needed attention.

The slang became a tag, one they gladly identified with. They were happy to associate the generational aspirations with it. In no time, they established an online radio and expectedly christened it Soro Soke radio. They branded shirts and fez caps with the slang.

On social media, #Soro Soke trended throughout the protests. It became the rally point for the aggrieved youths. With it, they humoured and ridiculed government officials. Among them, it was interpreted to mean a sign of approval. When one of them tweeted or said something they believe in, they okayed it with Soro Soke.

To them, Soro Soke was not just a slang. It was a movement. It was about generational quest for expression and liberation. They live with the conviction henceforth no government will ignore them again. They have found their voice, a niche to get attention. Never again will they look away or keep quiet. No matter what it takes, they will always Soro Soke.