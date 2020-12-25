Waliu Wale Nojimu has emerged winner of the maiden edition of the Vbank E-Bar Snooker Tournament smiling home with a total of N320,000 – more than double the promised prize money.

Also, the first and second runners up positions went to Samuel Olumide and Dafe Agbah, both winning N220,000 and N85,000 in prize money, respectively.

The tournament sponsored by V Bank, Nigeria’s foremost digital al bank, took place at E-Bar Metro on Admiralty Way in Lagos and featured 30 players.

According to sponsors of the event, snooker is a developmental game that should be encouraged.

“Snooker is not just a leisure sport; it can train the mind to focus and build determination which becomes useful in every facet of life,” said Azubike Emodi, Managing Director of VFD Microfinance bank, owners of V bank.“As an organization, we identify with sport generally because of the inherent physical and mental benefits it provides to players, as well as the togetherness it fosters even among an audience of total strangers.”

Finalists were initially promised one hundred and fifty thousand (150,000), one hundred thousand (100,000) and fifty thousand (50,000) naira for the first, second and third positions, respectively.

However, the audience was enthralled by the quality of play that they donated additional money to each finalist. The organisers hope to make this a recurring tournament to grow the sport.