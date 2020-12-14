Snoop Dogg, Offset and Cardi B

American rapper and media personality Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. professionally known as Snoop Dogg has taken a swipe at Cardi B and Megan The Stallion’s raunchy hit single “WAP.”

The 49-year-old rapper who was formerly known as Snoop Doggy during an interview with Julissa Bermudez for Central Ave praised the two women for expressing themselves but raised concerns about the impression their music could have on younger women when it comes to their bodies and sexuality.

Speaking about the single, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper termed his concerns a lack of ‘privacy and intimacy’ in the sexually charged lyrics. He said:

“Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let’s have some imagination. “Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him. That should be a woman’s prized possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold on to. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it,”

Snoop added.

“She may be doing the ‘WAP’ or, you know what I’m saying, a part of the ‘WAP,’ but I can’t be mad at her cause it’s her generation, you know what I’m saying?”

Snoop is not the only one to have raised concerns about the controversial lyrics of “WAP” with Cardi herself having had to defend it against republicans and conservatives.

However, following Snoop Dogg’s criticism, Cardi’s husband Offset was the one who defended his wife.

He reminded everyone that male rappers talk about the same thing and get away with it and as such “men should stay out of women’s business.”

Talking to TMZ about “WAP,” Offset said:

“It’s entertainment… that’s a number one record. Anybody can say what they wanna do, that’s six-times platinum in three, four months.” “As rappers, we talk about the same s***. Men can’t speak on women, they’re too powerful and it’s a lot of woman empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We’ve never had this many… female artists running this s***. They’re catching up to us, passing us, setting records.”

Following the backlash that trailed the release of “WAP” and its music video, Megan Thee Stallion, who features on the track, said she was “taken aback” by the backlash, adding:

“Like, why is this your focus right now? If you have an issue with what I’m saying don’t listen to it. Tune out, ’cause I didn’t ask you to tune in.”

Adding that he still respected Snoop, Offset continued:

“Women are strong right now. We should uplift our women and don’t say they can or can’t do something. Do you know how long women [have] been told they can’t do something or they shouldn’t do this, or they’re blackballed out of entertainment?”

WAP spent four weeks at number one on Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Garnering over 26 million views in its first day, “WAP” broke the record for the biggest 24-hour debut for an all-female collaboration on YouTube. It also set a record for the biggest US debut on YouTube, accumulating 55 million views in one week in the region beating 6ix9ine’s previous record that year with “Gooba.”