China removes one hundred and five apps including that of U.S travel firm, Tripadvisor, from app stores in the country under a new campaign to cleanse stores of mobile applications it deems spread content related to pornography, prostitution, gambling and violence, CNN reports.

In a statement released on Tuesday, 8 December, the cyberspace administration of China said it had removed 105 apps considered to be illegal from the country’s app store.

Most of the platforms belonged to local Chinese firms and it was not immediately clear why Tripadvisor which features reviews of hotels and holiday destinations was caught up in the crackdown.

As of Tuesday morning, Tripadvisor’s website was still accessible in China but

Chinese regulators said the apps they removed were the first of many that would be taken down in a wide-ranging clean-up of online content that started last month.

The campaign is being held in accordance with several Chinese laws and is intended to wipe out content related to illegal activity. "The cyberspace administration of China will continue tostrengthen the supervision and inspection of mobile apps information services, promptly clean up and dispose of illegal mobile applications and application stores, and strive to create clear cyberspace, the agency said in a statement.

