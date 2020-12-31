Sir: COVID-19 pandemic issues have put enormous pressures on people and different economies and societies world-wide, particularly, in the distortion of movements and commercial activities, which affect the poor and developing countries. The introduction of social protection schemes will be a great advantage, limiting the negative effects and hence preventing poverty. It will also lead to an increase in food distributions. Introduction of this kind of social protection policies will cushion the effects of the pandemic and more of these need to be discussed during the stakeholders’ consultations. Protection schemes include regular payment of the pensions, to the elderly, to ameliorate the impacts of COVID-19, employment guarantees, during the times and after the COVID-19, cash transfers, and looking at ways to solve the different security challenges, which is a serious concern to every Nigerian.

Michael Adedotun Oke, freelance writer and founder of Talent Up Grade Global Concept.

