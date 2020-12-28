Adamu Suleiman, Sokoto

THE All Progressives Congress (APC), Sokoto State Chapter, on Sunday, inaugurated the State Caretaker Executive Committee and the Caretaker Chairmen for the 23 councils.

Leader of the party, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, felicitated with the caretaker leaders.

Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, also said that their reappointment was due to their track records of unblemished leadership.

He said Nigerians were aware that the people have remained supportive of the APC.

He promised sustained efforts towards ensuring the party grows from strength to strength, at all levels.

Wamakko appreciated the support of the cross-section of the people to APC: “I am once again thanking clerics, traders, traditional rulers, women and youths groups, in this direction.”

Minister of Police Affairs Muhammadu Dingyadi, praised the leadership of the party in the state for providing efficient and credible leadership.