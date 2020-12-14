Hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers, at about 5:23 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, stormed Mekun in the Oke Alaro area of Ibadan, Oyo State, where they abducted a foreign national, Hassan Mills, of Panorama Farms in front of the farm. It was also gathered that an official of the Nigerian military, as well as a civil, were shot dead.

Confirming the development, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said following the abduction, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Oke Alaro immediately moved to the scene in other to rescue the victim.

Fadeyi disclosed that the company also informed personnel of Operation Burst, who swiftly moved to the forest in search of the victims and abductors.

The PPRO said that in the process of going after the suspected kidnappers, an army lieutenant sustained gunshot injury on his right lap and was immediately evacuated to the hospital.

The exchange of gunfire also enabled the personal assistant to the abducted foreign national escape.

The PPRO further stated that as the search for the foreign national continued on Sunday, December 13, the bodies of a soldier and a civilian were discovered, while an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was found with gunshot injuries.

The police noted that efforts were already being intensified to arrest the hoodlums and also rescue the foreign national. They also charged residents of the state to provide credible information to the police and other security agencies so that the abducted foreign national could be rescued.

