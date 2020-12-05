A soldier, on Saturday morning, December 5, 2020, was captured on video beating up and stripping a young lady naked for allegedly dressing in an indecent manner.

According to reports, the incident occurred at about 10:00 am around Oju-Ore, Sango Ota, Ogun State.

Eyewitnesses at the scene revealed that the lady who was dressed in a pair of shorts was walking along the street and the visibly irritated soldier alighted from the commercial bus he was in and began assaulting the lady.

In a video which has begun going viral on social media, the lady could be seen pleading with the soldier while he continued stripping her and pulling her hair.

Onlookers added that when he attempted to remove the lady’s bra they began pleading profusely and that was when he freed her.

Watch the video below:

The Street Journal had also reported a similar incident in November which took place in the Beere area of Ibadan, Oyo State, where soldiers of ‘operation bust’ were filmed flogging a lady for what they termed ‘indecent dressing’.

In the viral video, a young lady who was wearing a sleeveless dress and orange-coloured hairstyle was made to sit on the bare floor at a filling station while a soldier whipped her buttocks.

The lady begged the soldier repeatedly but he asked her not to protect her buttocks as he continued to whip her. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, apparently disturbed by the video, quickly terminated the appointment of the culpable of ‘operation bust’ soldiers and ordered their arrest.

