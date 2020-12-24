The 4 Special Forces Command of the Nigerian Army has arrested Mr. Ugba Iorlumun, the chief priest to the dreaded Benue/Taraba terrorist, the late Terwase Akwaza aka Gana.

Iorlumun, a member of Gana’s gang in charge of charm preparation, sees people in the blood boiling pots of his shrine and sends his gang members to go after the victims.

The Commander of 4 Special Forces, Maj.-Gen. Gadzama, made this known on Wednesday at the command headquarters in Lafia while parading 41 members of Gana’s gang and 25 other kidnappers and armed robbers.

He said: “I’m pleased to let you know that additional 41 members of Gana’s criminal gang are in our custody. This brings to a total of 119 members of Gana’s gang in our net.

“Before now, it was unfathomed for Gana’s name to be mentioned among the Tiv, Jukun or Kuteb for fear that the man, under the direction of the chief priest, would see you in the blood boiling pots of his shrine and his gang members would go after you.

“Today, I’m pleased to inform you that not only did the operatives of Special Forces arrest the chief priest, but I’m happy to tell you that the dreaded shrine has been razed

“The chief priest has been responsible for preparing charms for the gang, using human parts of kidnapped persons. We also have in our custody, one of the commanders popularly known as ‘commander.’”

Gadzama said the young man, who inherited the late Gana’s power, Aondefa Cephas aka Azonto, who is at large, is being hunted by the military.

He said Teryima Ihyabe alias clerk and one Mr Bajo, who were inner caucus members of the late Gana’s gang team, are also being hunted by his men.

Iorlumun said: “I’m an herbalist from Katsina Ala Local Government of Benue State. I prepare charms for Gana’s boys. Recently four of them came to me and I prepared charms for them.

“The other day, they came to me and asked me to prepare a charm that would make them disappear when in a dangerous situation. I told them that they are too young to carry such charm. I refused to prepare the charm and they threatened to kill me. I was arrested by the military while attempting to escape from Gana’s boys.”

Like this: Like Loading...