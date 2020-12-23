By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Security operatives including soldiers attached to 32 Artillery Brigade patrolling Akoko axis of Ondo State have killed a suspected a kidnapper and foiled attempt to kidnap three travellers.

The kidnappers were operating along Ibilo-Isua road and attempted to kidnap three travellers in a gold painted Toyota Highlander 2006 model marked AKD 55 GS when the patrol team encountered them in a shootout.

A statement by Commander 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Zakari Abubakar, said other suspects escaped into the forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“After the incidence, three of the kidnapper victims were rescued and the following items were also recovered at the scene of the incident. The sum of N350, 770.00, one cutlass, sachet of tramadol hydrochloride (100mg) and one itel black phone.

“The general public is advised to give useful information on any suspected criminals and their hideout to the security agencies of the state. The Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state will continue to ensure the security of lives and properties during the festive period.”