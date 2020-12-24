By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Security operatives, including soldiers attached to 32 Artillery Brigade patrolling Akoko axis of Ondo State, have killed a suspected kidnapper.

They also foiled an attempt to abduct three travellers.

Kidnappers were operating on Ibilo-Isua road and attempted to abduct three travellers in a Toyota Highlander 2006 model marked AKD 55 GS, when the security operatives accosted them and engaged them in a shootout.

A statement by the Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Zakari Abubakar, said other suspects escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries.

“After the incident, three of the victims were rescued. The following items were recovered: N350,770.00, one cutlass, sachet of tramadol hydrochloride (100mg) and one Itel black phone.

“People are advised to give information on suspected criminals and their hideout to security agencies. Solders and others will ensure security of lives and property during the festive period.”