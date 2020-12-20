Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has met with his counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday at IGAD Summit in Djibouti.

The meeting between the two presidents is expected to mediate the diplomatic spat between the two countries.

The meeting was convened by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of Sudan who is the current Chairperson of the IGAD Assembly and attended by Presidents Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti), Mohamed Abdullahi (Somalia) and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia after Mogadishu sought Igad’s intervention on frosty relations between the two nations.

The meeting is also attended by the chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat, South Sudan and Uganda were represented by Vice President Rebecca Garang and Amb Rebecca Otengo, the country’s envoy to Djibouti respectively.

The diplomatic row between Kenya and Somalia escalated after Somalia cut severs with Kenya over constant violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to sources heads of states are currently in a closed-door meeting in Djibouti.

Among the issues, the leaders are discussing are Ethiopia’s internal conflict and Somalia’s diplomatic spat with Kenya.