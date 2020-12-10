The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has expressed dissatisfaction with the involvement of Navy personnel in the act of illicit oil bunkering and crude oil theft. He stated this during the decoration of newly-promoted Rear Admirals at the Navy Headquarters in Abuja.

The Navy chief who noted that while there were significant achievements in the fight against maritime crime, there are pockets of naval officers who still connive with criminals to sabotage their effort.

He added that the Navy in collaboration with other security agencies strives to protect the economic mainstay of the country through various operations.

The Navy chief further warned that any act of collusion with criminals or sabotage of measures placed to checkmate illegalities will be met with stiff sanctions in accordance with the law of the land.

While charging the newly promoted senior officers, Ibas urged them to be more dedicated and display unreserved loyalty to the President, Commander-in-Chief, adding that their resourcefulness and integrity will be needed to empower the navy and support its constitutional role for the security and prosperity of Nigeria.

The Guardian reports that 18 Commodores were decorated with the rank of Rear Admirals.

The Navy Chief’s address partly reads:

“Note that as leaders of the service, you are expected to be above board and ensure that your subordinates equally buy into the zero-tolerance stance of the Nigerian Navy against all forms of illegalities and criminalities at sea and ashore.”

In his remark, the Minister of Defence noted that the promotion in the military is a reward for hard work, patriotism, and loyalty to service and country.

He said:

“An officer must therefore have these qualities as a qualification for consideration to ascend the pyramidal ladder. I am pleased to note that the 18 senior officers being decorated today strive to meet these requirements and remained true to their professional calling.”

