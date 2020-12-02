By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday accused some states of not yet implementing the national minimum wage after a year and eight months it was passed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

NLC President Ayuba Wabba said this at the second Youth National Delegates’ Conference in Abuja.

He said: “Almost two years after the new national minimum wage was signed into law, some state governments have refused to pay, despite the prevailing inflation. I call on our young comrades to see the fight against wage injustice and sub-standard living conditions as your own fight.

“You are the greatest beneficiaries of improved wages and conditions of living because you will enjoy these benefits longer than older workers. So, roll up your sleeves, dust up your jeans, strap up your sneakers and get ready to be in the front of the barricades.”