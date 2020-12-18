Prasa’s R3.5-billion ‘tall trains’ contract couldn’t secure a single suitable locomotive for the country. But the deal did bankroll a brand-new luxury vehicle used by ANC fundraising agents and Jacob Zuma’s Luthuli House PA.

A luxury SUV bought with the proceeds of Prasa’s R3.5-billion “tall trains” contract offers the clearest evidence to date that money siphoned off from the ill-fated tender benefited individuals who worked for the governing ANC.

Scorpio’s latest investigation tracks cash flows emanating from Prasa’s initial payment to Swifambo, the front company that bagged the controversial contract.

We detail how some of the money that was flushed through the account of a politically connected law firm bankrolled the purchase of a brand-new Mercedes-Benz SUV. The car was subsequently used by Maria Gomes, an Angolan businessperson and friend of then president Jacob Zuma.

At one point, the vehicle even ferried former Prasa boss Lucky Montana to an ANC birthday bash in Mpumalanga.

Nomsa Mkosana, Zuma’s personal assistant at the ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House, also made use of the car on at least one occasion. Jacob Zuma and Nomsa Mkosana. (Photo: Supplied)

Montana recently put forward startling claims regarding Gomes’ role as a “fundraiser” for the ANC….