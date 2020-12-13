After an increase of close to 2,000 cases in the Eastern Cape in a day, the premier, with the support of the mayors of the coastal towns in the province, has asked the National Command Council to close the province’s beaches.

As Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape increased by almost 2,000 in 24 hours from Friday to Saturday, the provincial government and coastal municipalities have asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to close their beaches over the festive season to stop further superspreader events.

There are currently 12,336 active cases of coronavirus infections in the province.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Mvusi Sicwetsha said the collective decision was taken to stop the spread of infections. “We realised and identified that having activities in these places (beaches and recreational parks) poses huge risks as they are not controlled and [have the potential] to become superspreaders,” he said.

He said they want the decision to be a national one as this will also cover the other coastal provinces. This, Sicwetsha explained, was because there was lots of traffic between the coastal provinces and they hope a national decision will help stop the spread of coronaviruses.

He added that once the decision has been taken…