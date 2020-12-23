In August 2017 Brian Wainstein, also known as the Steroid King, was assassinated in his Constantia home in Cape Town. His killing led to four arrests and the surfacing of a series of claims about underworld dealings. Now, as part of an apparent ongoing underworld clampdown, three more men have been detained in connection with the murder, undoubtedly dislodging more claims.

During the early hours of 18 August 2017 a gunman fired five bullets into Brian Wainstein who was asleep in his bed in his Constantia home along with his girlfriend and child, who were unharmed during his assassination.

Wainstein, who was originally from Ireland, had been linked to several figures with suspected ties to Cape Town’s underworld, so his murder stirred up tensions in these circles.

He had a history of confirmed and alleged crime – in 2007 The Irish Times reported that he had illegally distributed bodybuilding steroids worldwide from Dublin and was sentenced to four months in jail.

At the time of his assassination, Wainstein was wanted in the US on drug and steroid related charges.

Between late 2017 and early 2018, four men were arrested on charges relating to his murder.

On Tuesday, December 23 2020,…