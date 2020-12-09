The parliament in South Africa has raised a bill that seeks to regulate how users share nudes and other intimate contents on WhatsApp.

According to Zimbabwe news site Harare, South Africa’s cybercrimes bill which was first drafted in 2017 and has now been signed by parliament, has a number of provisions that cater to the protection of electronic communications in the country.

The new legislation was passed by Parliament on December 2 and is now only awaiting the President’s signature, the bill puts the weight of the law on intimate images shared on WhatsApp or other online media channels.

According to reports, the bill specifically addresses the sending of intimate images over any electronic communications platform without the subject’s consent, classifying this as an offence.

The wording of the bill defines an intimate image as the depiction of a person (real or simulated) in which they are nude, their genital organs or anal region exposed no matter the gender, male, female, transgender or intersex persons.

According to the contents of the new bill, any intimate image or video shared without the subject’s consent, even if one is not the creator of the intimate content shared, that person commits an offence by forwarding it.

In essence, it can be said if one receives an intimate image, video or similar media over WhatsApp or any other platform and forwards it to others without the consent of the person identified in the media, that person will be guilty of an offence.

This regulation also extends to photoshopped images and deep fakes, as well as pictures or videos which do not show the subject’s face but in which their identity is described.

Among other objectives, South Africa’s new cybercrimes bill aims to outlaw and punish the distribution of data messages that are harmful, such as the disclosure of intimate images without the subject’s consent, or the sending of threats and incitement to violence.

The bill also imposes obligations on electronic communications service providers and financial institutions to assist in the investigation of cybercrimes.

