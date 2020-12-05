As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 805 804 with 4 932 new cases identified since the last report.
Province
Total cases for 03 December 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
134021
16,6
Free State
59247
7,4
Gauteng
236653
29,4
KwaZulu-Natal
129889
16,1
Limpopo
18763
2,3
Mpumalanga
31626
3,9
North West
35009
4,3
Northern Cape
23377
2,9
Western Cape
137219
17,0
Unknown
0,0
Total
805804
100,0
Testing Data
A cumulative 5 534 084 tests have been completed, of which 33 415 have been conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
3 190 307
58%
19 811
59%
PUBLIC
2 343 777
42%
13 604
41%
Total
5 534 084
33 415
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably 160 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 69 , Free State 26, Gauteng 6, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, Limpopo 6, Northern Cape 12 and Western Cape 31. This brings the total to 21 963 deaths
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Eastern Cape
4789
119 211
Free State
1983
51 722
Gauteng
5032
229 041
KwaZulu-Natal
3382
118 589
Limpopo
512
17 862
Mpumalanga
614
30 575
North West
566
33 717
Northern Cape
325
20 777
Western Cape
4760
118 956
Total
21 963
740 450
