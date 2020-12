The integrity commission (IC) of the ruling African National Congress has recommended that secretary-general Ace Magashule step aside with immediate effect, Times Live reports.

George Mashamba, who chaired the commission, said in a report dated 14 December 2020 that the IC recommends Magashule should vacate his position until his corruption trial has been completed.

Magasghule currently faces 21 counts of corruption and is out on R200,000 (U.S.$13,857) bail.