Today the cumulative number of cases stands at 912 477 with 10 939 new cases identified since the last report.
Province
Total cases for 19 December 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
157209
17,2
Free State
60332
6,6
Gauteng
254649
27,9
KwaZulu-Natal
154535
16,9
Limpopo
20027
2,2
Mpumalanga
33025
3,6
North West
36532
4,0
Northern Cape
24105
2,6
Western Cape
172063
18,9
Unknown
0,0
Total
912477
100,0
A cumulative total of 6 100 373 tests have been completed with 48 387 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
3 533 076
58%
31 622
65%
PUBLIC
2 567 297
42%
16 765
35%
Total
6 100 373
48 387
Regrettably, 254 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 85, Free State 12, Gauteng 18, Kwa-Zulu Natal 61, Limpopo 4 and Western Cape 74 which brings the total deaths to 24 539 deaths
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased.
Our recoveries now stand at 787 782
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
6050
135 876
15 283
Free State
2122
53 910
4 300
Gauteng
5179
235 084
14 386
KwaZulu-Natal
3635
123 469
27 431
Limpopo
526
18 452
1 049
Mpumalanga
621
31 381
1 023
North West
571
34 116
1 845
Northern Cape
372
21 783
1 950
Western Cape
5463
133 711
32 889
24 539
787 782
100 156
