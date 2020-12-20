Today the cumulative number of cases stands at 912 477 with 10 939 new cases identified since the last report.

Province

Total cases for 19 December 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

157209

17,2

Free State

60332

6,6

Gauteng

254649

27,9

KwaZulu-Natal

154535

16,9

Limpopo

20027

2,2

Mpumalanga

33025

3,6

North West

36532

4,0

Northern Cape

24105

2,6

Western Cape

172063

18,9

Unknown

0,0

Total

912477

100,0

A cumulative total of 6 100 373 tests have been completed with 48 387 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

3 533 076

58%

31 622

65%

PUBLIC

2 567 297

42%

16 765

35%

Total

6 100 373

48 387

Regrettably, 254 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 85, Free State 12, Gauteng 18, Kwa-Zulu Natal 61, Limpopo 4 and Western Cape 74 which brings the total deaths to 24 539 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased.

Our recoveries now stand at 787 782

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

6050

135 876

15 283

Free State

2122

53 910

4 300

Gauteng

5179

235 084

14 386

KwaZulu-Natal

3635

123 469

27 431

Limpopo

526

18 452

1 049

Mpumalanga

621

31 381

1 023

North West

571

34 116

1 845

Northern Cape

372

21 783

1 950

Western Cape

5463

133 711

32 889

24 539

787 782

100 156