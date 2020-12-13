News From Africa

South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 7,882 More Cases of Covid-19

By
0
south-africa:-minister-zweli-mkhize-confirms-7,882-more-cases-of-covid-19
Views: Visits 0

As of today, a cumulative total of 852 965 COVID-19 cases have been reported with 7 882 new cases identified since the last report.

Click here for statistics.

Regrettably, 154 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 97, Free State 5, Gauteng 11, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10 and Western Cape 31. This brings the total to 23 106 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased.

Our recoveries now stand at 760 118.

US COVID-19 vaccine campaign launches with convoy of trucks

Previous article

Kenya: Kenya Negotiating Trade Deals That Will Secure Its Net Producer Ambition – Kenyatta

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa