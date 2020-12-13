As of today, a cumulative total of 852 965 COVID-19 cases have been reported with 7 882 new cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, 154 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 97, Free State 5, Gauteng 11, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10 and Western Cape 31. This brings the total to 23 106 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased.

Our recoveries now stand at 760 118.