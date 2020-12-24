News From Africa

South Africa: Missing Elderly Woman Sought By Upington SAPS

The SAPS seek assistance in finding an elderly woman, Johana Malgas who went missing on Monday, 21 December 2020 at Leseding in Upington.

The 71-year-old Johana Malgas went for a visit in the neighbourhood around 18:00 but she never returned home. She was wearing an orange overall, black shoes and a doek on her head.

The police request anyone who may know the whereabouts of Johana to contact Warrant Officer Isaacs on 082 4439 215 or 054 337 3437, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the My SAPS App.

