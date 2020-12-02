As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 792 299 with 2 295 new cases identified since the last report.
Province
Total cases for 01 December 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
128889
16,3
Free State
59058
7,5
Gauteng
235193
29,7
KwaZulu-Natal
128152
16,2
Limpopo
18624
2,4
Mpumalanga
31434
4,0
North West
34871
4,4
Northern Cape
23213
2,9
Western Cape
132865
16,8
Unknown
0,0
Total
792299
100,0
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report 109 new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 36, Free State 12, Gauteng 5, Kwa-Zulu Natal 12, North West 17 and Western Cape 27. This brings the total to 21 644 deaths.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Eastern Cape
4674
114 808
Free State
1931
51 196
Gauteng
5014
229 041
KwaZulu-Natal
3355
118 312
Limpopo
506
Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters
Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox
17 786
Mpumalanga
614
30 474
North West
566
33 315
Northern Cape
313
20 684
Western Cape
4671
116 915
Total
21 644
732 531
Comments