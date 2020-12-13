President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday evening, 14 December 2020, on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings today, Sunday 13 December 2020, of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.

The exact time of the President’s address will be announced on Monday, 14 December.

The address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.