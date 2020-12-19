The following are some of the leading individuals who passed away – football people and those closely related and friends of the game:

– Xolani BISHOTI Former Interim President and founder member of Buffalo City Region, Former Buffalo City FC and Aces United FC (also chairman) defender

– Amr FAHMY Former CAF General Secretary

– Ntate Mike MOKOENA Free State Stars Chairman, founding member of the NSL

– S’busiso MSELEKU Sports Journalist (City Press, Sowetan, Drum Magazine)

– Moss SELOLO Former President and later Life President of the Alex Northrand LFA

– Phumlani ‘Ta Rider’ SIKITI Founder of FC Relatives in East London

– Mandla ‘Mgimi’ SINDANE Orlando Pirates and South African Football fan

– Zindzi MANDELA Diplomat (Ambassador to Denmark and due to become Ambassador to Liberia) and daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela

– Andrew MLANGENI Political activist and anti-apartheid campaigner who was imprisoned after the Rivonia Trial with Nelson Mandela

– George BIZOS Human Rights lawyer and advocate who represented his close friend Nelson Mandela at the Rivonia Trial, member of SAFA’s anti-gun lobby formed in the wake of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

– Jabulani NXUMALO President of the SAFA Umkhanyakude Region

– Morne BARNES Head of Administration for SAFA Cape Town

– Dr Vuyo MAHLATI Executive Chairperson at Siyaya TV

– Silas NKANUNU Former President of SA Rugby, prominent lawyer in the anti-apartheid struggle and a pioneer of rugby unity

– Makhosini LUTHULI Former Banyana Banyana midfielder from 1998 – 2006

– Anele NGCONGCA, Mamelodi Sundowns, Amazulu and former Bafana Bafana defender

– Motjeka MADISHA, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender

“This has been a very sad year as we lost several members of the game and those that were closely related to the game. May their souls rest in peace,” said SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan.

He said as we enter the festive season period and with the second covid-19 wave upon us, people must be vigilante in whatever they do.

“Be disciplined in whatever you do, don’t drink and drive, never over-indulge and wash your hands regularly, sanitise, keep social distance and always wear your mask in public,” he added.

RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 08: Motjeka Madisha of South Africa during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Namibia at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)